Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigate drive-by shooting in Wetaskiwin that left 2 people injured

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 17, 2020 6:08 pm
Updated February 17, 2020 6:12 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. Kirby Bourne/630 CHED

RCMP are asking the public for tips as they investigate a drive-by shooting in Westaskiwin, Alta., over the weekend that left two people injured.

Police said emergency crews were called to the scene near 54 Street at about 4:15 p.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, police said they found two males who had been shot. They did not say how old the victims are but said their injuries are minor.

READ MORE: Man arrested for murder after man found dead in Wetaskiwin home

“Both victims were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” RCMP said in a news release on Monday.

“It is believed that a black Volkswagen sedan may have been involved and police do not believe this was a random incident.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Wetaskiwin RCMP detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by phoning Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about drive-by shootings in Alberta.

Man dies after drive-by shooting in southeast Edmonton
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeShootingAlberta RCMPDrive-by ShootingWetaskiwin RCMPWetaskiwin drive-by shootingWetaskiwin shooting
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.