RCMP investigate drive-by shooting in Wetaskiwin that left 2 people injured

RCMP are asking the public for tips as they investigate a drive-by shooting in Westaskiwin, Alta., over the weekend that left two people injured.

Police said emergency crews were called to the scene near 54 Street at about 4:15 p.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, police said they found two males who had been shot. They did not say how old the victims are but said their injuries are minor.

“Both victims were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” RCMP said in a news release on Monday.

“It is believed that a black Volkswagen sedan may have been involved and police do not believe this was a random incident.”

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Wetaskiwin RCMP detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by phoning Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.

