Crime

27 year old arrested for murder after man found dead in Wetaskiwin home

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted February 6, 2020 4:50 pm
Updated February 6, 2020 4:51 pm
RCMP have arrested a 27-year-old after a man was found dead in a Wetaskiwin home Jan. 3, 2020.
File / Global News

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit arrested a 27-year-old man Wednesday on warrants for first-degree murder.

Ryan Jake Applegarth remains in custody and is remanded to appear in court on Feb. 11, RCMP said in a news release on Thursday.

The first-degree murder charges were laid on Jan. 28 after a 34-year-old man was found dead inside a home in Wetaskiwin on Jan. 3.

RCMP Major Crimes was called in and investigators deemed the death a homicide.

On Jan. 28, RCMP issued an arrest warrant for Applegarth. Officers asked the public to be on the lookout for him but not to approach him.

HomicideAlberta RCMPFirst Degree MurderRCMP Major Crimes UnitWetaskiwin RCMPAlberta Homicidearrest warrantsWetaskiwin homicidewetaskiwin murder
