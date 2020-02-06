27 year old arrested for murder after man found dead in Wetaskiwin home

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit arrested a 27-year-old man Wednesday on warrants for first-degree murder.
Ryan Jake Applegarth remains in custody and is remanded to appear in court on Feb. 11, RCMP said in a news release on Thursday.
The first-degree murder charges were laid on Jan. 28 after a 34-year-old man was found dead inside a home in Wetaskiwin on Jan. 3.
RCMP Major Crimes was called in and investigators deemed the death a homicide.
On Jan. 28, RCMP issued an arrest warrant for Applegarth. Officers asked the public to be on the lookout for him but not to approach him.
