Crime

Man charged after shots fired near school, woman attacked in Wetaskiwin

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted March 16, 2020 2:21 pm
File photo of a RCMP cruiser.
File photo of a RCMP cruiser. Global News / Files

A 23-year-old man from central Alberta is facing more than a dozen charges stemming from a violent series of events last month in Wetaskiwin.

RCMP said officers responded around 1:40 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28 to a report of shots fired near École Queen Elizabeth School in Wetaskiwin.

Members arrived and found a man near the school who witnesses on scene identified as the alleged shooter, a news release issued Monday said.

RCMP said prior to the shooting at the school, the suspect had gotten into a physical altercation with another man, who he then allegedly robbed and fired a shot towards when the second man tried to leave.

The suspect then went inside a home and pointed the gun at a woman, assaulted and choked her, RCMP said.

Story continues below advertisement

The man who was shot at was not injured, but the woman had minor injuries, police said.

Police said a semi automatic SKS rifle was found inside the home.

Bryatt Dreylan Threefingers, 23, of Maskwacis was arrested and has been charged with:

  • Using a firearm in the commission of an offence (two counts)
  • Careless use of a firearm
  • Discharge firearm with intent
  • Pointing a firearm (two counts)
  • Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
  • Possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order (two counts)
  • Resisting a peace officer
  • Assault on a police officer
  • Robbery with a firearm
  • Overcoming resistance to the commission of an indictable offence
  • Assault

Threefingers appeared before a Justice of the Peace and was ordered to remain in custody. He is next scheduled to appear at the Wetaskiwin courthouse on March 24.

