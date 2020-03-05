Menu

Crime

2 facing charges after drugs, firearms, ammo seized by Prince Albert police

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 8:55 pm
Updated March 6, 2020 9:24 am
Two people are facing charges after Prince Albert police seized drugs, guns and ammo from a residence on Thursday.
Prince Albert Police Service/ Supplied

The Prince Albert Police Service street enforcement team says officers seized firearms, ammunition and packaged drugs on Thursday as part of an investigation.

Prince Albert police said officers searched a residence in the 1800 block of 18th Street West at roughly 8 a.m.

READ MORE: Homes searched, 4 charged in fentanyl trafficking bust in Saskatoon

In total, police found 392 grams of meth, 19 grams of crack cocaine, a small amount of MDMA and cocaine, an action rifle, two shotguns and a BB gun.

Police said they also seized digital scales, score sheets and an electric money counter.

A 27-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man are now facing charges.

