2 facing charges after drugs, firearms, ammo seized by Prince Albert police

The Prince Albert Police Service street enforcement team says officers seized firearms, ammunition and packaged drugs on Thursday as part of an investigation.

Prince Albert police said officers searched a residence in the 1800 block of 18th Street West at roughly 8 a.m.

In total, police found 392 grams of meth, 19 grams of crack cocaine, a small amount of MDMA and cocaine, an action rifle, two shotguns and a BB gun.

Police said they also seized digital scales, score sheets and an electric money counter.

A 27-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man are now facing charges.

