Crime

Charges laid after human remains found in Wetaskiwin hotel fire

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 17, 2020 3:15 pm
Updated March 17, 2020 3:17 pm
Residents of motel destroyed in fire shaken by discovery of body inside
WATCH (Jan. 27): Two weeks after fire destroyed a Wetaskiwin motel, police say they have discovered a body in the wreckage. As Fletcher Kent explains, that has shaken the people who used to call the motel home.

RCMP have laid murder and arson with disregard for human life charges after a man’s remains were found in Manny’s Hotel in Wetaskiwin in January.

READ MORE: Fire crews battle blaze at Wetaskiwin apartment building

On Jan. 14, RCMP responded to a fire at the hotel. The building, which was used as low-income housing and a shelter, was destroyed.

It was deemed to be an arson and resulted in a death.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation.

Two people were arrested March 12 and 13 and charges have been laid.

RCMP said the victim was 21-year-old Joseph Jack Desjarlais.

On March 12, officers arrested and charged Levi William Favel, 32, with first-degree murder and arson with a disregard for human life.

Story continues below advertisement

On March 13, Shane Desmine Potts, 30, was arrested and charged with arson with a disregard for human life and accessory after the fact to murder.

Judicial interim hearings have been held and both accused remain in custody.

Favel is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday and Potts is scheduled to appear on March 19, both in Wetaskiwin.

