Charges laid after human remains found in Wetaskiwin hotel fire

RCMP have laid murder and arson with disregard for human life charges after a man’s remains were found in Manny’s Hotel in Wetaskiwin in January.

On Jan. 14, RCMP responded to a fire at the hotel. The building, which was used as low-income housing and a shelter, was destroyed.

It was deemed to be an arson and resulted in a death.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation.

Two people were arrested March 12 and 13 and charges have been laid.

RCMP said the victim was 21-year-old Joseph Jack Desjarlais.

On March 12, officers arrested and charged Levi William Favel, 32, with first-degree murder and arson with a disregard for human life.

On March 13, Shane Desmine Potts, 30, was arrested and charged with arson with a disregard for human life and accessory after the fact to murder.

Judicial interim hearings have been held and both accused remain in custody.

Favel is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday and Potts is scheduled to appear on March 19, both in Wetaskiwin.