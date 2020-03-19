What Quebecers are doing to entertain others in coronavirus self-isolation

While Quebecers are doing their best to practise social distancing, they are turning to the worldwide web to keep themselves and others entertained.
We’ve compiled a list of some of the fun activities you can join in.
Granby Zoo animal lessons
The Granby Zoo is hosting educational videos on its Facebook and Instagram pages on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Each day, the zoo’s experts talk about a different topic and suggest a kid-friendly activity to do at home based on what they’ve learned.
Instagram.com/zoodegranbyofficiel/
Bake-along
Kate Gilbert, the local baker behind Le gâtelier, is hosting online bake-alongs to do with your kids on her Instagram and Facebook pages. Check her pages out for details on the next session.
Online workouts
While Montreal-based private trainer Dino Masson’s gym is closed, he and his wife Sophie Montminy are hosting free live workout sessions every morning from their living room. Bonus: their adorable toddler, Massimo, makes occasional appearances and is incorporated into the training.
Sessions are available on Instagram every day from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
Virtual yoga
If you need a stretch and a moment of relaxation, yoga instructor Stefanie Austin is offering sessions online.
Sessions are $12 for one class and $50 for a bundle of five classes. You can join via this Microsoft Teams link.
The virtual class schedule is on the studio’s website.
Text Stephanie at (514) 965-3644 to book your spot in a class.
Free online books
If you have a library card issued by Bibliothèques Montreal, you can access thousands of books, newspapers, magazines, published studies and language, math and cybersecurity courses online for free. If you don’t have a library card, the organization is looking into a solution for you to file your request online. Check its site for updates.
Free online shows
Quebec singer-songwriter Martha Wainwright is streaming a live performance dubbed Alone Together on her Facebook page on Thursday, March 19 at 6 p.m.
Facebook.com/marthawainwright/View link »
COMMENTS