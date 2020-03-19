What Quebecers are doing to entertain others in coronavirus self-isolation

Send this page to someone via email

While Quebecers are doing their best to practise social distancing, they are turning to the worldwide web to keep themselves and others entertained.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the fun activities you can join in.

Granby Zoo animal lessons

The Granby Zoo is hosting educational videos on its Facebook and Instagram pages on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Each day, the zoo’s experts talk about a different topic and suggest a kid-friendly activity to do at home based on what they’ve learned.

Facebook.com/zoogranby/

Instagram.com/zoodegranbyofficiel/

Bake-along

Kate Gilbert, the local baker behind Le gâtelier, is hosting online bake-alongs to do with your kids on her Instagram and Facebook pages. Check her pages out for details on the next session.

Story continues below advertisement

Montreal baking extraordinaire, Kate Gilbert is hosting online bake-alongs. One of her followers posted a picture with the results. Thursday, March 19, 2020. Courtesy: Cara Leibovitz

Facebook.com/legatelier/

Instagram.com/legatelier/

Online workouts

Power couple Dino Masson and Sophie Montminy are offering online workouts every morning from their living room, their adorable toddler Massimo in tow. Thursday, March 19, 2020. Courtesy: Sophie Montminy

While Montreal-based private trainer Dino Masson’s gym is closed, he and his wife Sophie Montminy are hosting free live workout sessions every morning from their living room. Bonus: their adorable toddler, Massimo, makes occasional appearances and is incorporated into the training.

Story continues below advertisement

Sessions are available on Instagram every day from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Instagram.com/dino.masson/

Instagram.com/SofyM/

Virtual yoga

She has been forced to close the doors of her yoga studio, but Stefanie Austin’s classes have gone online. Thursday, March 19, 2020.

If you need a stretch and a moment of relaxation, yoga instructor Stefanie Austin is offering sessions online.

Sessions are $12 for one class and $50 for a bundle of five classes. You can join via this Microsoft Teams link.

The virtual class schedule is on the studio’s website.

Text Stephanie at (514) 965-3644 to book your spot in a class.

Free online books

If you have a library card issued by Bibliothèques Montreal, you can access thousands of books, newspapers, magazines, published studies and language, math and cybersecurity courses online for free. If you don’t have a library card, the organization is looking into a solution for you to file your request online. Check its site for updates.

Story continues below advertisement

Free online shows

Martha Wainwright will be streaming a live performance on Facebook for her fans. Thursday March 19, 2020.

Quebec singer-songwriter Martha Wainwright is streaming a live performance dubbed Alone Together on her Facebook page on Thursday, March 19 at 6 p.m.

Facebook.com/marthawainwright/