‘The show cannot go on’: Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo cancelled due to COVID-19

The Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo is being cancelled for the first time ever due to the coronavirus pandemic

Tattoo spokesperson Leyna Faulkner confirmed the cancellation in a statement on Thursday.

“The Tattoo has been celebrating the bond of friendship since 1979 never missing a beat, but sometimes the show cannot go on,” Faulkner said. “Public safety and the safety of our cast, volunteers, production team and crew are our first priorities.

“Although it may seem premature to cancel at this time, a show as large and complex as ours with an international cast requires extraordinary lead time when planning for any scenario.” Tweet This

#BREAKING: The Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo has been cancelled due to the #COVID19 pandemic. Full release here: pic.twitter.com/RAmNczmmnE — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) March 19, 2020

Faulkner said all tickets purchased over the phone or online will automatically be refunded, which could take up to two to three weeks.

“We had so looked forward to once again bringing our audience an awe-inspiring show,” she said. “This year would have marked the Tattoo’s 42nd annual production – a unique longevity that not many similar organizations have the privilege of experiencing.” Tweet This

1:42 Coronavirus outbreak: Nova Scotia announces 5 new presumptive cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak: Nova Scotia announces 5 new presumptive cases of COVID-19

Faulkner said organizers are working to ensure a “triumphant return” in 2021, which is set for June 26 to July 3.

“We would like to thank the public, our valued partners, volunteers, cast, crew and staff for your support and understanding,” she said “We urge everyone to take the advice of your local authorities, stay safe and look after one another.”

On Wednesday, the Scotiabank Centre announced it be closed until further notice in light of the provincial government’s decision to limit public gatherings to no more than 50 people.