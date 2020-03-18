Northern Manitoba First Nations make plans to prevent spread of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The organization representing First Nations in northern Manitoba also implemented new regulations for its communities to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.

“COVID-19 will impact First Nations very differently from the rest of Canadian society because of the social determinants that we live in, and the living conditions in the north are very different,” said Garrison Settee, grand chief of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak.

“Overcrowded homes is an incubus for the infection to spread. It will spread fast and it will impact our First Nations very differently.”

Settee has called for First Nations to only allow essential travel in and out of communities. All gatherings are being cancelled. All schools and daycares are being closed. Information about the novel coronavirus will be provided to members in Cree and Dene.

Dr. Barry Lavallee, the organization’s medical adviser, said First Nations are at greater risk because many residents have complex health problems. He also said people need to take extra precautions because maintaining social distancing is difficult in a home where up to 13 people are living.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs and Southern Chiefs’ Organization declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19 Tuesday.

None of the cases in Manitoba has been connected to a First Nation.

