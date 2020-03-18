Coronavirus: Liquor, cannabis stores to shut down across P.E.I. on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Edward Island residents have less than 24 hours to stock up on liquor and cannabis, as the province announced it would be shutting down all non-essential services on Thursday.

At a press briefing Wednesday afternoon, Dr. Heather Morrison said she advised cabinet that liquor and cannabis stores are not considered essential.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: P.E.I. bans in-room dining, bars in effort to stop spread of virus

She also announced the closures of hairdressers, nail salons, malls, pools, fitness facilities, and liquor and cannabis stores.

The closures will go into effect Thursday at 2 p.m.

When pressed about how this decision will impact those with alcohol addiction, Morrison said that’s why they didn’t close down liquor stores immediately.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a balancing act, but we know alcohol is not considered an essential service at this time and we are going to try to give some time, until (Thursday) at 2 p.m.,” Morrison said.

READ MORE: Prince Edward Island sees first confirmed case of coronavirus

Food banks, pharmacies and grocery stores will remain open.

On Tuesday, P.E.I. banned in-room dining areas, bars, indoor play areas, theatres and movie theatres in order to stall the spread of coronavirus.

For restaurants, pick-up, delivery and drive-thru options will continue to be allowed for the time being.

1:52 Coronavirus outbreak: Nova Scotia limits public gatherings to 50 people as COVID-19 cases grow Coronavirus outbreak: Nova Scotia limits public gatherings to 50 people as COVID-19 cases grow

There is still just once confirmed case of COVID-19 on P.E.I. A woman in her 50s from the Queens County area tested positive for the virus after returning from travel on a cruise ship.

Over 180 Islanders have been tested for COVID-19.