Coronavirus: 5 new presumptive cases in Nova Scotia, bringing provincial total to 12

There are now nine presumptive and three confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Nova Scotia, as the province announced five new presumptive cases on Wednesday.

In a news release, the province said four of the new presumptive cases are travel-related and one is connected to an earlier case.

The 12 individuals affected range in age from early 30s to mid-70s. They are all in self-isolation and recovering at home, according to the province.

“Public health has been in contact with these individuals and working to identify others who may have come in close contact with them,” the release reads.

“Those individuals are also being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.”

The province says the cases are located across Nova Scotia and that northern Nova Scotia is the only region without a positive case of COVID-19.

“The province is testing daily, working with our partners at the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg,” the province added.

There have now been 1,141 negative test results.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is low for Canadians but warn this could change quickly. They caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self- isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.