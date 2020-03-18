Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: 5 new presumptive cases in Nova Scotia, bringing provincial total to 12

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 12:52 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Nova Scotia limits public gatherings to 50 people as COVID-19 cases grow
The Nova Scotia government has limited all public gatherings to no more than 50 people as the number of coronavirus cases in the province continues to grow.

There are now nine presumptive and three confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Nova Scotia, as the province announced five new presumptive cases on Wednesday.

In a news release, the province said four of the new presumptive cases are travel-related and one is connected to an earlier case.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — N.S. limits public gatherings to 50 people as case numbers grow

The 12 individuals affected range in age from early 30s to mid-70s. They are all in self-isolation and recovering at home, according to the province.

“Public health has been in contact with these individuals and working to identify others who may have come in close contact with them,” the release reads.

“Those individuals are also being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.”

Restaurant and bars to begin shutting down in New Brunswick, Halifax
Restaurant and bars to begin shutting down in New Brunswick, Halifax

The province says the cases are located across Nova Scotia and that northern Nova Scotia is the only region without a positive case of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

“The province is testing daily, working with our partners at the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg,” the province added.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — ‘Worst’ St. Paddy’s Day ever as Halifax restaurants begin shutting down

There have now been 1,141 negative test results.

More to come.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is low for Canadians but warn this could change quickly. They caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self- isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaCoronavirusCOVID-19HealthPandemicNova Scotia CoronavirusCOVID19NS
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.