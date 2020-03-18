Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Blue Nose Marathan postponed until the fall

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 12:48 pm
Run organizers say the safety and well-being of participants will continue to be top of mind.
Run organizers say the safety and well-being of participants will continue to be top of mind. Twitter/BNMarathon

The 2020 Scotiabank Blue Nose Marathon will now take place in the fall as a result of the Nova Scotia government’s recent restrictions on public gatherings.

Run organizers say they have been closely monitoring the situation.

“We know everyone will be disappointed by this news, however, we must do our part in protecting the safety and well-being of our community and flattening the curve,” a statement from organizers says.

READ MORE: IWK Health Centre introduces ‘no visitors’ policy amid coronavirus pandemic

Last week, the province announced there would be no mass gatherings of more than 150 people. That threshold was reduced to 50 people on Tuesday.

After learning of confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus in Nova Scotia, run organizers say they came to the decision to postpone the run.

A new date has yet to be finalized. Organizers say they’re currently working with the city and plan to determine a date soon.

"Registration will reopen as soon as we have confirmed the new date," the statement says. "We ask for your patience as we work through this process. We expect to share more details with you early next week."

Coronavirus outbreak: Nova Scotia limits public gatherings to 50 people as COVID-19 cases grow
Coronavirus outbreak: Nova Scotia limits public gatherings to 50 people as COVID-19 cases grow

There are nine presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia and three confirmed, as of the time of publication.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: NSHA hospitals and IWK limiting number of visitors

Run organizers say the safety and well-being of participants will continue to be top of mind.

“We ask for your patience as we work through this process. We expect to share more details with you early next week.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaHalifaxCoronavirusCOVID-19Covid19bluenoseBlue Nose2020 Scotiabank Blue Nose MarathonBlue Nose MarathanHalifax Blue Nose Marathon
