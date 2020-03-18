Coronavirus: Blue Nose Marathan postponed until the fall

Send this page to someone via email

The 2020 Scotiabank Blue Nose Marathon will now take place in the fall as a result of the Nova Scotia government’s recent restrictions on public gatherings.

Run organizers say they have been closely monitoring the situation.

“We know everyone will be disappointed by this news, however, we must do our part in protecting the safety and well-being of our community and flattening the curve,” a statement from organizers says.

Last week, the province announced there would be no mass gatherings of more than 150 people. That threshold was reduced to 50 people on Tuesday.

After learning of confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus in Nova Scotia, run organizers say they came to the decision to postpone the run.

A new date has yet to be finalized. Organizers say they’re currently working with the city and plan to determine a date soon.

“Registration will reopen as soon as we have confirmed the new date,” the statement says. “We ask for your patience as we work through this process. We expect to share more details with you early next week.”

There are nine presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia and three confirmed, as of the time of publication.

Run organizers say the safety and well-being of participants will continue to be top of mind.

