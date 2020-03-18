Coronavirus: London Hydro extending disconnection period until June due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

London Hydro has announced that it is extending its winter disconnection period by 90 days in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers will now have until June 17 to pay their hydro bill before their power is disconnected.

“We understand that the winter is a difficult time for customers in many cases, and combined with the current state of emergency, we do not want to add additional worries to our customers,” London Hydro CEO Vinay Sharma said in a statement.

Self-service options for customers to make payments and payment arrangements are available on the MyLondonHydro portal on the London Hydro website.

“The disconnection of power for non-payment is always a last resort,” Sharma said.

Customers are still encouraged to continue to make payments or contact London Hydro to make payment arrangements.

Story continues below advertisement

View link »

London city council is also considering a motion at the next council meeting that would waive interest and penalties for unpaid property tax instalments due March 31. Interest and penalties would also be waived on unpaid water and wastewater bills.

For both sets of payments, interest and penalties would be waived for a minimum of 30 days.

Meanwhile, Canada’s big six banks — RBC, TD, BMO, Scotiabank, CIBC and National Bank — are allowing mortgage payment deferrals for up to six months to help customers struggling with the final impact of the pandemic.