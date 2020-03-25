Yorkdale Mall, Toronto Eaton Centre among malls to close amid coronavirus outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Cadillac Fairview staff say the company is closing major malls in the Toronto area, including Yorkdale Mall and the Toronto Eaton Centre amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday and said Ontario malls were closed as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

The Ford government announced Monday the closure of all non-essential businesses in the province. A list of what was deemed essential can be found here.

3:28 Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario Premier Doug Ford orders all non-essential businesses to close Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario Premier Doug Ford orders all non-essential businesses to close

“The health of our employees, clients and guests are always our first priority. With everything we know right now, we believe these are the best options to serve all these important communities,” the company said in a statement.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely, and work with public health authorities as required. We thank you for your support during these unprecedented times.”

Story continues below advertisement

The closures comes days after Cadillac Fairview announced it was limiting mall hours to between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. At the time, the company said the revised hours would be in place for two weeks.

In addition to the revised hours, Cadillac Fairview also said it was removing food court seating and increasing cleaning in common areas.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 571 active cases of COVID-19 in Ontario. Nine people have died and eight cases have been resolved.