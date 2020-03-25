Menu

Health

Yorkdale Mall, Toronto Eaton Centre among malls to close amid coronavirus outbreak

By Nick Westoll and Jessica Patton Global News
Posted March 25, 2020 4:55 pm
How will closing non-essential workplaces impact provinces?
WATCH ABOVE: Global National’s Jeff Semple reveals what the closure of non-essential workplaces will look like in Ontario and Quebec.

Cadillac Fairview staff say the company is closing major malls in the Toronto area, including Yorkdale Mall and the Toronto Eaton Centre amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday and said Ontario malls were closed as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

The Ford government announced Monday the closure of all non-essential businesses in the province. A list of what was deemed essential can be found here.

Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario Premier Doug Ford orders all non-essential businesses to close
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario Premier Doug Ford orders all non-essential businesses to close

“The health of our employees, clients and guests are always our first priority. With everything we know right now, we believe these are the best options to serve all these important communities,” the company said in a statement.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely, and work with public health authorities as required. We thank you for your support during these unprecedented times.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Ontario government unveils $17B aid package in response to COVID-19

The closures comes days after Cadillac Fairview announced it was limiting mall hours to between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. At the time, the company said the revised hours would be in place for two weeks.

Toronto closes City buildings to public, details COVID-19 plan for the homeless

In addition to the revised hours, Cadillac Fairview also said it was removing food court seating and increasing cleaning in common areas.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 571 active cases of COVID-19 in Ontario. Nine people have died and eight cases have been resolved.

