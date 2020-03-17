Coronavirus: Saskatchewan RCMP suspend criminal record checks, exception for employment

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP detachments will not be conducting criminal record checks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was made “out of respect for social distancing, and adhering to the recommendations from health professionals across Canada,” states a press release sent by police Tuesday.

“We remain committed to reassessing this plan and communicating our approach.”

There will be an exception for employment checks, the release states.

RCMP detachments will remain open to the public. Officers will maintain community presences.

Operators will now ask two additional questions to assess potential health issues, states the press release: “Are you or any member of your residence ill at this time? Have you or any member of your residence had contact with a probable or confirmed case of COVID 19?”

RCMP continue to rely on the public as they police the province and note in the press release that there is now increased cleaning happening in facilities and vehicles.

