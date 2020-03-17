University of Lethbridge community member self-isolating after COVID-19 exposure: officials

Send this page to someone via email

Global News has learned a member of the University of Lethbridge community is self-isolating after a letter was sent to university staff and students outlining unconfirmed reports the partner of a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

“A member of our campus community has reported to us that their partner, who recently returned from an international trip, has tested positive for COVID-19,” said U of L president Mike Mahon in an email distributed to students and staff Tuesday.

“The affected individual has not been on campus since returning, however, our community member has.”

Both individuals are currently in self-isolation, Mahon said.

“This community member informed their supervisor within the University Centre for the Arts, who in turn directed those who had been in close contact with this person,” he said.

“As a precautionary measure, the U of L has asked all of these individuals to self-isolate.”

The email said cleaning actions have been implemented on campus to reduce the risk of transmission and specific facilities involving this case have been closed until further notice.

The university said Tuesday night it would be addressing the matter publicly on Wednesday.

Beginning Wednesday, the U of L will be encouraging all non-essential employees to work from home wherever possible.

Alberta Health Services does not confirm exact locations of positive COVID-19 tests, only confirming there has been one positive test in the South zone.