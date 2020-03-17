Calgary Stampede lays off 80% of workforce due to COVID-19

The Calgary Stampede is laying off 80 per cent of its workforce to take action during what it calls an “unprecedented halt in activity” because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have made significant temporary staff reductions and are working through this with all of our employees,” the Calgary Stampede said Tuesday, adding that the decision affects both Stampede and Stampede Foundation workers.

The organization said 890 people were impacted: 608 casuals and part-timers, and 282 regular part-timers and full-timers.

By taking the measures now, the foundation said it is looking to support the long-term sustainment of the organization and its place in the community.

“These are not decisions that the Calgary Stampede takes lightly and we would like to express our deep appreciation for the work our employees have done to deliver a world-class, year-round experience for our community and guests,” it said in a statement.

The Stampede said it is continuing to assess its ability to host the extravaganza this year.

“No decisions have been made at this time and we are committed to operating with prudence and in co-ordination with Calgary Emergency Management Agency and based on the guidance provided by Alberta Health Services,” it said.