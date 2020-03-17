B.C. restaurants and bars ordered closed amid coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s top doctor has ordered all bars and clubs in the province to close immediately.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has used new powers after declaring a public health emergency on Tuesday to enact a verbal order.

“Bars and clubs, in my opinion, are not able to meet our test for social distancing and therefore must close,” she said. “Restaurant and cafes can in some cases meet the distancing requirements, but those that cannot maintain social distancing will need to close or move to takeout and delivery services.”

Gatherings larger than 50 people are not permitted, and people are urged to practice social-distancing measures, namely to keep a distance of two metres between each other.

Health officials in Vancouver had already ordered bars and restaurants to close in the downtown core for St. Patrick’s Day.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the province will clarify social-distancing regulations for restaurants, so that some locations can work on reopening if appropriate.

with files from Simon Little