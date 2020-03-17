Coronavirus: York Regional Police close stations, services accessible through phone and website

Send this page to someone via email

The York Regional Police service is closing all of its stations “indefinitely” to the public amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

“York Regional Police (YRP) continues to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation and will continue to follow the direction from Health Canada, Ontario Ministry of Health and the Region of York Public Health Unit,” a statement issued by the service Tuesday evening said.

“[YRP] is employing a phased approach in its response and will continue to make adjustments based on the circumstances.”

According to the statement, anyone who contacts police will need to answer screening questions in an effort to “limit the potential” for spreading COVID-19. However, officials said it won’t impact responses to emergencies.

In emergency situations, residents were encouraged to call 911. For non-emergency situations, people were asked to call 1-866-876-5423 or to file a report on the service’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

Those looking to apply for police record checks were asked to go to the YRP website.

“Police record checks will not be processed or issued while police facilities are closed,” the statement said.

“When services resume, applicants will be contacted with instructions to pick up their completed police record check.”

The closures will begin on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday evening, there were 189 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

POLICE FACILITIES CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC INDEFINITELY EFFECTIVE WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18, 2020. Click the following link for more information –> https://t.co/S40oSm965B pic.twitter.com/JVTIjXzIks — York Regional Police (@YRP) March 17, 2020