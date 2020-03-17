ICBC suspends road tests in bid to curb spread of novel coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s public insurer is suspending road tests, effective Tuesday, in a bid to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“All motorcycle, passenger, and commercial road tests are cancelled until further notice,” said ICBC in a media release.

“ICBC will reassess the situation in two weeks, taking into account public health recommendations and other operational considerations at that time.”

The insurer says it is contacting people with scheduled tests individually, and will do its best to reschedule when possible.

2:55 What kind of financial support and housing security can British Columbians expect in coronavirus crisis? What kind of financial support and housing security can British Columbians expect in coronavirus crisis?

ICBC conducts about 7,500 road tests every week.

The insurer is also asking people to pay traffic tickets or fines by mail or phone, rather than in person.

Story continues below advertisement

It is also limiting the number of people allowed in waiting areas. Anyone who has travelled outside Canada in the last two weeks or who is feeling ill is asked to stay away.

Walk-in service at ICBC’s head office in North Vancouver has been suspended, and drop-in visits to claims centres have been restricted to urgent transactions only.

Customers with scheduled road tests can visit ICBC.com or call 1-800-950-1498 for more information.