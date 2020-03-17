Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
News

ICBC suspends road tests in bid to curb spread of novel coronavirus

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 17, 2020 5:58 pm
ICBC is suspending road tests for two weeks to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
ICBC is suspending road tests for two weeks to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Don Mason/Getty Images

B.C.’s public insurer is suspending road tests, effective Tuesday, in a bid to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“All motorcycle, passenger, and commercial road tests are cancelled until further notice,” said ICBC in a media release.

“ICBC will reassess the situation in two weeks, taking into account public health recommendations and other operational considerations at that time.”

READ MORE: B.C. health officials to provide Tuesday update on coronavirus response

The insurer says it is contacting people with scheduled tests individually, and will do its best to reschedule when possible.

What kind of financial support and housing security can British Columbians expect in coronavirus crisis?
What kind of financial support and housing security can British Columbians expect in coronavirus crisis?

ICBC conducts about 7,500 road tests every week.

The insurer is also asking people to pay traffic tickets or fines by mail or phone, rather than in person.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: B.C. suspends K-12 schools indefinitely amid coronavirus pandemic

It is also limiting the number of people allowed in waiting areas. Anyone who has travelled outside Canada in the last two weeks or who is feeling ill is asked to stay away.

Walk-in service at ICBC’s head office in North Vancouver has been suspended, and drop-in visits to claims centres have been restricted to urgent transactions only.

Customers with scheduled road tests can visit ICBC.com or call 1-800-950-1498 for more information.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronavirusnovel coronavirusbc coronavirusRoad TestsDriving Testscoronavirus road testicbc coronavirusroad test coronavirus
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.