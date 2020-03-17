NS Power will keep the lights on during COVID-19, even if bills are unpaid

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Power has vowed to keep the lights on for the course of the COVID-19 crisis, even if customer bills go unpaid.

Responding to a barrage of client questions and concerns, the utility released the update on Tuesday afternoon — one day after telling Global News it would deal with missed payments on a case-by-case basis.

“Until further notice, we won’t be disconnecting power for any missed bill payments,” reads a statement distributed on Twitter.

“If you’re worried about paying your bill, our customer care team is committed to working with you, being flexible and providing options.” Tweet This

The news come as Nova Scotia confirmed its seventh case of the novel coronavirus — six presumptive diagnoses and one confirmed.

Government-ordered self-isolation and social distancing practices have seen thousands of Nova Scotians retreat to their homes, meaning some are missing paycheques at work and may not be able to pay the bills.

“It was just feedback that we were getting on social media. We were hearing from customers asking what our stance on it was,” explained spokesperson Andrea Anderson.

Earlier on Tuesday, Halifax Transit waived its own fares in an effort to maintain social distance between drivers and passengers.

Fundraisers have also popped up across the province to support those in need of financial assistance as the infection rate rises throughout the Maritimes.