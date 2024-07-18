Alberta family warns about dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning on boats

Send this page to someone via email

A day on the water turned into a terrifying ordeal for a Spruce Grove family.

Brandon Ryan and six-year-old Valerie both suffered carbon monoxide poisoning after a day on the water at Wizard Lake near Calmar in July.

Valerie and Ryan were on a wakesurfing boat, at the back on the swim platform, when he realized something was wrong.

“She went from laughing and giggling to full seizure in about 10 seconds,” Ryan said.

He watched her fall to her side and then stop breathing. He began to give her CPR.

“The doctors said [if I didn’t give CPR], she wouldn’t have come off the boat.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The doctors said [if I didn't give CPR], she wouldn't have come off the boat."

Doctors told the family the seizure was caused by carbon monoxide poisoning from the boat’s exhaust.

Story continues below advertisement

Carbon monoxide is an odourless and colourless gas. Exposure symptoms include nausea, headache or dizziness.

“They put Valerie on oxygen and ran all the tests on her. I came later. Her carbon monoxide levels came back through the roof, even after being on oxygen.”

4:29 Time to test your carbon monoxide alarms

Together, they entered a hyperbaric oxygen chamber chamber for three hours.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Once her levels normalized the doctors told us everything. We realized we had hung out a little too close, for a little too long,” he said.

“Something I have done a hundred times on the back on the boat. Being outside, you don’t really think about it. It’s pretty hard to fathom to be honest.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Something I have done a hundred times on the back on the boat. Being outside, you don't really think about it. It's pretty hard to fathom to be honest."

View image in full screen Brandon Roy and six-year-old Valerie inside the hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at an Edmonton hospital. Courtesy: Brandon Roy

Boat expert Gordie Wood said carbon monoxide is normally released under the water.

Story continues below advertisement

“But sometimes weather conditions and subtle things like wind direction can play an important part,” he said.

“As the operator, pay a bit of attention to the wind and make sure when you’re out there enjoying it, the wind should be coming from the bow instead of from the stern.”

He said because boating is an open air environment, it’s not very common to be exposed to carbon monoxide.

“As a boat owner is [carbon monoxide] something that you should be overly concerned about? No. Manufacturers do a very good job in getting that exhaust out,” he explained.

Wood also encourages drivers to turn the boat off when they are not moving.