LCBO strike: Tentative deal reached, stores could reopen in coming days

Thousands of LCBO stores could reopen next week after a tentative deal between striking LCBO workers and the Crown agency was reached.

Both the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) and the LCBO told Global News they had reached an agreement Friday after some 9,000 workers walked off the job on July 5.

The Crown agency said if the deal is ratified by members, the strike would end at 12:01 a.m. on July 22.

“LCBO is now working to prepare our people and operations to return to business as usual. LCBO retail locations will open for in-store shopping on Tuesday, July 23, 2024,” it said in a statement.

“We look forward to welcoming our unionized employees back to work in service of Ontarians.”

LCBO bargaining resumed Wednesday

Two sides were not talking since the strike began, but resumed discussions at the bargaining table on Wednesday.

OPSEU has said its strike was largely about Premier Doug Ford’s plan to allow convenience and grocery stores to sell ready-to-drink cocktails — a move he yet recently accelerated again this week.

Meanwhile, the LCBO said that its latest contract offer included improvements on wages, benefits and job security, but that the OPSEU announced the strike instead of responding to the offer.

The LCBO has said Ford’s policy is not a matter for the bargaining table, but OPSEU worries that expanded sales of ready-to-drink beverages will threaten their jobs, as previous rounds of alcohol market expansion in Ontario have kept spirits sales exclusively in the LCBO.

OPSEU said this week it would present a plan for protecting jobs and the public revenues that LCBO sales bring in at the bargaining table.

Ford has firmly ruled out a reversal on the ready-to-drink expansion, saying the ship had sailed “halfway across Lake Ontario.”

Aside from speeding up that timeline in the middle of the labour dispute, the Ford government also published an online interactive map showing consumers where else they can buy alcohol during the disruption.

“We recognize the disruption the strike caused for our employees, partners, and customers who rely on our services, and we thank everyone for their continued patience and understanding as we begin resuming regular operations,” the LCBO said Friday.

“Further details on the agreement will be shared once it has been ratified. LCBO also extends thanks to the mediator for their invaluable assistance in helping the parties.”

Finance Minster Peter Bethlenfalvy, who oversees the LCBO, said in a statement he was “pleased” an agreement was reached.

“I am pleased that OPSEU and the LCBO have reached an agreement in principle to end the strike. This is a good deal for workers and welcome news for Ontarians,” he said.

“We look forward to working together to deliver choice and convenience across Ontario.”

— with files from The Canadian Press