Ready-to-drink cocktails, large beer packs coming to Ontario grocery stores on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government says ready-to-drink beverages, such as coolers and seltzers, and large packs of beer will be coming to grocery stores across the province ahead of schedule.

Ontarians will be able to get these types of alcohol starting on Thursday, July 18.

That comes two weeks earlier than the initial plan of Aug. 1.

“This new timeline accelerates the first phase of the government’s plan to expand alcohol sales to grocery, convenience and big-box stores by allowing the 450 grocery stores that are currently licensed to sell beer, cider or wine to sell them once they arrive in store,” the government said in a statement on Monday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The moves come as the the union representing 9,000 LCBO workers continue to be on strike since July 5, shuttering hundreds of stores.

Story continues below advertisement

The LCBO was supposed to open a limited number of retail stores for shopping this weekend but said on Sunday it was scrapping the plan, citing the need to better serve Ontario bars and restaurants.

According to the rest of the Ford government’s plan to expand alcohol sales, after Sept. 5, all eligible convenience stores will be able to sell beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink beverages.

After Oct. 31, all eligible big-box stores will be able to sell those same beverages, including in large pack sizes, the government said. It is unclear if those timelines will also move up.

“Over time, this new, more open marketplace will introduce up to an estimated 8,500 new stores where these products can be sold, the largest expansion of consumer choice and convenience since the end of prohibition almost 100 years ago,” the Ontario government said.

Ontario’s finance minister Peter Bethlenfalvy called it “an important milestone” for “modernizing Ontario’s alcohol marketplace.”