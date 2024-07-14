LCBO scraps plan for limited store openings as strike persists

Send this page to someone via email

The LCBO is scrapping plans for limited store openings as a strike by some 9,000 workers enters its second week.

The LCBO had said if a deal with the Ontario Public Sector Employees Union (OPSEU) was not reached by July 19, 32 stores across the province would be open for limited hours on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

However, the Crown agency changed course on Sunday, citing the need to better serve Ontario bars and restaurants.

“We will be re-allocating the personnel that was planned to open LCBO retail stores for in-store shopping to other parts of the operations to further enhance support for bars, restaurants and other businesses,” the LCBO said in a statement.

“That means LCBO retail stores will no longer be opening for the duration of the strike.”

The LCBO added everyday customers will still be able to get their products online.

“We would like to thank customers for their flexibility and patience as we continue to strive to meet the expected service timelines,” it said, adding ordered have been able to be fulfilled within a week.

“We want this strike to end, remain committed to reaching an agreement with OPSEU, and encourage them to respond to our fair offer.”

LCBO workers went on strike July 5 for the first time in the province’s history after talks between the Crown agency and OPSEU broke down.

The sale of pre-mixed drinks at corner and grocery stores — a move the Ford government has been instrumental in making a reality — has been a key sticking point between the two sides.

OPSEU contends that the government is jeopardizing the $2.5 billion in public revenue by introducing thousands of private retailers into the alcohol distribution network.

The government has said ready-to-drink products make up 9.1 per cent of all sales at provincial liquor stores.

On July 10, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he wouldn’t back down on his plan to expand alcohol sales in the province.

“Let me be very clear. It’s done. It’s gone. That ship has sailed across Lake Ontario,” he said.

Despite the LCBO reserving course on limited store openings, the Beer Store, local breweries and wineries as well as the LCBO’s online delivery services remain open during the strike.

— with files from Gabby Rodrigues