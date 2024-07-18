Plant-based milk recall: 2 listeriosis deaths reported in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have died in Canada due to Listeria infections in an outbreak that led to a nationwide recall of several plant-based milks last week.

In an update on Wednesday, the Public Health Agency of Canada said a dozen cases have been confirmed, including two deaths and nine hospitalizations.

Of the 12 illnesses that occurred between August 2023 and early July 2024, 10 were reported in Ontario and one each in Quebec and Nova Scotia.

Most of the illnesses were in adults aged 60 years old and in women, PHAC said. Overall, people who have fallen sick in this outbreak are between 37 to 89 years of age.

“More recent illnesses may continue to be reported in the outbreak because there is a period between when a person becomes ill and when the illness is reported to public health officials,” the agency said.

View image in full screen Combined photo of Silk brands almond and oat beverages that have been recalled due to possible Listeria contamination. Photo courtesy of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a national recall on July 8 for 18 beverages sold by the brands Silk and Great Value due to potential Listeria contamination.

Almond, oat, coconut and cashew milks are part of the recall, which was triggered by an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak, the CFIA said.

Canadians are urged not to drink the recalled beverages with expiry dates up to and including Oct. 4.

A food safety investigation is ongoing that may result in additional products being pulled, the CFIA said.

What to know about Listeria illness

Listeria monocytogenes is a type of bacteria commonly found in soil and it causes foodborne illnesses in humans.

Food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick, the CFIA says.

Typical symptoms associated with Listeria illness, called listeriosis, include gastrointestinal problems — like diarrhea, abdominal cramps, constipation, nausea and vomiting — as well as fever, muscle aches.

In severe cases, it can cause neck stiffness, confusion, headache, loss of balance and event death. According to PHAC, symptoms can start as early as three days after eating contaminated food.

The risks of Listeria infections are greatest for the elderly, people with weakened immune systems and pregnant women, including their unborn or newborn baby.

Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth, according to the CFIA.

Good sanitation practices can help prevent Listeria outbreaks, experts say.