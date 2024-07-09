Silk, Great Value plant-based milks recalled in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Several plant-based milks are being pulled off the shelves across Canada due to potential Listeria contamination that has resulted in illnesses.

The Canadian Food Inspection agency issued the nationwide recall on Monday for 18 beverages sold by the brands Silk and Great Value. Almond, oat, coconut and cashew milks were part of the recall, which was triggered by an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak, the CFIA said.

“The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination,” the agency said.

View image in full screen Combined photo of Silk brands’ almond and oat beverages that have been recalled due to possible Listeria contamination. Photo courtesy of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Great Value’s Almond Beverage Original is part of the recall. Photo courtesy of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Illnesses have been reported related to these recalled products. The CFIA did not specify how many people in Canada have fallen sick so far.

A food safety investigation is ongoing that may result in additional products being pulled, the CFIA said.

Listeria monocytogenes is a type of bacteria commonly found in soil and it causes foodborne illnesses in humans.

Food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick, the CFIA says.

Typical symptoms associated with Listeria illness include gastrointestinal problems — like diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea and vomiting — as well as fever, muscle aches, neck stiffness and severe headache. In serious cases, it can even cause death.

Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth, according to the CFIA.

Good sanitation practices can help prevent Listeria outbreaks, experts say.