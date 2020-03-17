Coronavirus: Peterborough closes city hall, daycare, public works, drop-in centre to public

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Peterborough has closed city hall and cancelling a number of services in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Effective Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., city hall was closed to the public until March 31, respecting the social distancing recommendations from public health officials.

The move comes after the city ordered a three-week shutdown of most of its facilities on Friday.

To date, there has been one confirmed case of COVID-19 — the disease caused by the virus — in the Peterborough area, according to Peterborough Public Health. It’s a case associated with Trent University’s campus.

Respecting social distancing recommendations from public health officials, City Hall will be closed to the public until and including March 31. Staff will be available during business hours by phone 705-742-7777 or email cityptbo@peterborough.ca. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/jGExo6rgsQ — City of Peterborough (@CityPtbo) March 17, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

At city hall, staff will be available during regular business hours by phone (705-742-7777) or email.

Other closures and changes:

Community services administration office, Wolfe Street: Effective Wednesday and until further notice, the office at 210 Wolfe St. is closed to the public. Please call the city at 705-742-7777 ext. 1822 or email cityptbo@peterborough.ca.

Effective Wednesday and until further notice, the office at 210 Wolfe St. is closed to the public. Please call the city at 705-742-7777 ext. 1822 or email cityptbo@peterborough.ca. One Roof meal program: As of Tuesday, the drop-in centre at St. John’s Anglican Church at 99 Brock St. is closed to visitors. The meal program will continue on a takeout only basis with lunch provided starting at 1 p.m., Monday through Sunday, as a takeaway meal. No one will enter the building. Staff will guide a lineup system.

As of Tuesday, the drop-in centre at St. John’s Anglican Church at 99 Brock St. is closed to visitors. The meal program will continue on a takeout only basis with lunch provided starting at 1 p.m., Monday through Sunday, as a takeaway meal. No one will enter the building. Staff will guide a lineup system. Transit: Regular service continues. However, starting Thursday, transit routes to Trent University and Fleming College will be cancelled until further notice due to the expected reduction in ridership associated with school closures due to COVID-19. The last departures of these routes from the terminal on Wednesday, March 18 will be: Fleming Lansdowne service at 5:30 p.m., Fleming Sherbrooke service at 5:45 p.m., and Trent East and West Bank services at 11:40 p.m.

Regular service continues. However, starting Thursday, transit routes to Trent University and Fleming College will be cancelled until further notice due to the expected reduction in ridership associated with school closures due to COVID-19. The last departures of these routes from the terminal on Wednesday, March 18 will be: Fleming Lansdowne service at 5:30 p.m., Fleming Sherbrooke service at 5:45 p.m., and Trent East and West Bank services at 11:40 p.m. Social services: Ontario Works cheques are being mailed out to recipients. Physical pickup of cheques may be available under limited circumstances. Clients who have bank accounts are encouraged to contact their caseworkers about signing up for direct deposit. The phone number is 705-748-8830. All Ontario Works applications will be done online or over the phone, when possible, to minimize face-to-face interaction.

Ontario Works cheques are being mailed out to recipients. Physical pickup of cheques may be available under limited circumstances. Clients who have bank accounts are encouraged to contact their caseworkers about signing up for direct deposit. The phone number is 705-748-8830. All Ontario Works applications will be done online Social services client appointments: Will largely be done over the phone. Current clients are encouraged to contact their caseworker for further direction.

Will largely be done over the phone. Current clients are encouraged to contact their caseworker for further direction. Public access to the social services office at 178 Charlotte St. will be limited to the reception area on the first floor. Additional city staff will be at the reception area to assist clients.

Peterborough Employment Resource Centre: The centre at 178 Charlotte St. is closed. Clients are encouraged to register for online services, such as MyBenefits.

The centre at 178 Charlotte St. is closed. Clients are encouraged to register for online services, such as MyBenefits. Public Works: Effective Wednesday, the administration office at 791 Webber Ave. is closed to the public. For assistance on public works matters, call 705-745-1386, email or use the online site to report an issue .

Effective Wednesday, the administration office at 791 Webber Ave. is closed to the public. For assistance on public works matters, call 705-745-1386, email Making payments to the city: Avoid using cash if possible. Property taxes can be paid through online or telephone banking using the 15-digit roll number as the account number. Cheques can be mailed to the tax office, city hall, 500 George St. N., Peterborough, ON., K9H 3R9, or placed in the secure drop box at the front doors of city hall. The city offers preauthorized payment plans by completing an online form. The city does not directly accept credit cards as a payment method for property taxes; however, people can use online bill payment services such as PaySimply, Plastiq or Paytm to pay property taxes online using a credit card.

Avoid using cash if possible. Property taxes can be paid through online or telephone banking using the 15-digit roll number as the account number. Cheques can be mailed to the tax office, city hall, 500 George St. N., Peterborough, ON., K9H 3R9, or placed in the secure drop box at the front doors of city hall. The city offers preauthorized payment plans by completing an online form. The city does not directly accept credit cards as a payment method for property taxes; however, people can use online bill payment services such as PaySimply, Plastiq or Paytm to pay property taxes online using a credit card. Parking tickets : Payments can be made online, by calling call 705-742-7777 ext. 1865 or by cheque submitted through mail or using the dropbox outside city hall.

: Payments can be made online, by calling call 705-742-7777 ext. 1865 or by cheque submitted through mail or using the dropbox outside city hall. MUSE Fine Films: The Toronto International Film Festival has suspended all Film Festival Circuit Group screenings after Thursday, which includes MUSE Fine Films, offered by TIFF in conjunction with Peterborough Museum and Archives with screening of films at Galaxy Cinemas Peterborough.

Story continues below advertisement

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is low for Canadians but warn this could change quickly. They caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.