Coronavirus: City of Vernon to close recreation facilities

The City of Vernon has closed all of its recreation facilities due to coronavirus concerns.

In a press release issued just before noon on Tuesday, the city said it is “taking vital steps to promote safe community activities, while maintaining essential services and protecting the health of its employees in the midst of growing coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns in British Columbia.”

The city also said it has activated its emergency operations centre (EOC), which allows for the co-ordination of emergency response efforts.

The city said the Interior Health Authority (IHA) is the lead agency in response to the community impact of COVID-19, but by activating the EOC, the city is able to implement its business continuity strategy.

Effective Wednesday at 11:59 p.m., the following facilities will be closed until further notice:

Vernon Recreation Centre

Vernon Aquatic Centre

Dogwood Gym

Creekside Conference Centre (Auditorium)

Halina 50+ Activity Centre

Priest Valley Arena

Priest Valley Gym

Vernon Boxing Club

Kal Tire Place

Kal Tire Place North

Lakers Clubhouse

The city also said recreation rentals and bookings will be cancelled or postponed, and that refunds or credits will be issued. Recreation services staff will work with user groups to find alternative dates where possible.

“Refunds or credits will be provided for cancelled recreation programs, lessons, camps and activities,” said the city. “Recreation passes will not be refunded, but will be extended.”

Also, all in-person, city-sponsored public engagement events have been cancelled.

“Although recreation facilities are closing temporarily, the city is still open and ready to serve our residents, businesses and stakeholders,” said the city.

“If you need to talk to a staff member, we encourage you to reach out; however, we do ask that members of the public call or email where possible. A full list of contacts are available on the city’s website.”

The city also requested that those who need to visit a city facility please practise social distancing by keeping a minimum of two metres (six feet) between yourself and others.

