Alberta’s Dr. Deena Hinshaw tests negative for COVID-19, back at work Tuesday

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, who has become the calming face of the provincial response during the COVID-19 pandemic, is clear of the virus.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw has tested negative for COVID-19, one day after she went into self isolation after developing a sore throat.

Another personal update. The results of my test have come back negative for COVID-19. This morning, I returned to work in person after self-isolating. I would like to thank all those who reached out and sent me your well wishes. #COVID19AB (1/3) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) March 17, 2020

Hinshaw has been the face of the response to coronavirus in the province, giving daily updates and advice to Albertans. On Monday, she gave the update through video conference as she isolated herself due to cold symptoms.

During that update, she said that Alberta now had 74 cases of COVID-19, up by 18 from the day before.

Hinshaw said Monday that she was following her own advice by self-isolating at the first sign of any cold symptom.

“I felt well yesterday but woke up with a sore throat, and although my symptoms are mild, it is important to note that no one is exempt from staying home, even when they have mild symptoms,” she said during the video conference update.

Hinshaw said she was tested after senior provincial leaders asked her to, so she could come back to work in person without waiting for a 14-day quarantine.

She stressed on Monday that it is important that any Albertan stays home if they feel sick.

Albertans who believe they need testing for COVID-19 can do so by calling Health Link 811. However, before calling, Albertans should take the coronavirus online assessment test to determine if they need to speak to a nurse.

0:41 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta brings total to 74: Dr. Deena Hinshaw 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta brings total to 74: Dr. Deena Hinshaw

