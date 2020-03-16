74 confirmed coronavirus cases in Alberta; cases detected in all health zones

Speaking to reporters via video conferencing because she is self-isolating while experiencing cold symptoms, the province’s chief medical officer of health said Monday that for the first time, there are confirmed novel coronavirus cases now in all Alberta Health zones.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw said there were 18 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 74 across the province.

Hinshaw said she did not appear at the news conference in person because she felt “it is important to follow advice I have been giving to others,” with regard to her self-isolating.

“I felt well yesterday, but woke up with a sore throat and although my symptoms are mild, it is important to note that no one is exempt from staying home, even when they have mild symptoms,” she said. “I would like to thank all of those that have reached out to me and expressed well wishes.”

Hinshaw said her symptoms do not appear to be consistent with those normally attributed to the coronavirus, like a fever and cough, but that it’s important for people to stay home right now if they feel sick.

She added that senior provincial leaders asked her to be tested for COVID-19 so she can come back to work in-person without waiting for a 14-day quarantine if she tests negative for the illness.

“You don’t need to wait for lab results to do what’s right,” she said. Hinshaw added she will continue to fulfill her duties from home while she is self-isolating.

When asked whether Alberta may begin calling for restaurants and bars to temporarily close, a policy some other jurisdictions across North America have recently adopted to address the health crisis, Hinshaw said those discussions are ongoing and that she is concerned about the potential for community spread.

