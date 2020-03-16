Alberta’s Dr. Deena Hinshaw in self isolation, gets coronavirus test

Send this page to someone via email

The doctor who has become the face of Alberta’s medical response to the novel coronavirus outbreak is in self-isolation.

Government sources say Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical health officer, is experiencing symptoms of a cold and is waiting for results of her test for the coronavirus.

Hinshaw has been delivering daily updates on COVID-19 cases and precautionary measures since the first case was reported in Alberta on March 5.

The province’s top doctor has been praised for her straightforward demeanour and for relaying as much information as possible, while urging Albertans to remain calm and practise basic hygiene such as hand-washing.

In an online update, the government said Hinshaw would be video-conferencing into the daily media availability on Monday afternoon.

“She is currently experiencing mild symptoms consistent with the common cold, likely due to the long hours that she has been working in recent weeks,” the government said. Tweet This

“Her symptoms do not appear to be consistent with COVID-19.

“In line with the advice being provided to all Albertans, Dr. Hinshaw is self-isolating until her test results are confirmed. Dr. Hinshaw continues to perform all of her important duties while self-isolating.”

Premier Jason Kenney, who has appeared alongside Hinshaw for the last several daily provincial updates, is not self-isolating.

A spokesperson for the premier’s office told Global News it is Hinshaw’s view that the premier and others who have been in contact with her don’t need to isolate because her symptoms are not consistent with COVID-19.

Alberta currently has 56 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and is undertaking broad isolation measures to halt the spread.

There are to be no large gatherings of 250 or more. Classes in schools and post-secondary institutions have been suspended and daycares have been closed.

Albertans are asked not to travel outside Canada and to self-isolate for 14 days if returning from out-of-country travel.

