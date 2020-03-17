Coronavirus: Peterborough Regional Health Centre opens assessment centre

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Regional Health Centre has opened a COVID-19 assessment centre to help address the coronavirus pandemic.

The centre is located within a dedicated area inside the hospital’s emergency department at 1 Hospital Dr. in the city.

To date, health officials have confirmed one positive case of COVID-19 in the Peterborough area. Trent University says the patient — a man in his 30s — is associated with its Peterborough campus.

Assessments are available by appointment only after completion of a COVID-19 self-assessment. Based on those results, contact Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000 or Peterborough Public Health at 705-743-1000 ext. 401. If symptoms are severe, call 911 and alert a dispatcher to travel history and symptoms.

PRHC says patients should attend the assessment centre only as directed by Peterborough Public Health or Telehealth Ontario.

Members of the public who come to the assessment centre without an appointment will not be seen.

The assessment centre will be moved to a mobile unit outside of the main hospital building on Monday, March 23.

Patients who have had an assessment scheduled by Peterborough Public Health or Telehealth Ontario should attend the entrance at the emergency department at least 15 minutes prior to their appointment time and follow the direction provided by the person screening patients and visitors.

Patients coming for assessment should clean their hands and apply a face mask as directed when entering the hospital. From there, they will be redirected to the COVID-19 assessment area, where hospital staff will complete the assessment.

Testing will be administered according to Ministry of Health guidelines based on the results of the assessment; not all patients who are assessed will be tested for COVID-19.

Following their assessment, patients will be directed on next steps, which may include self-monitoring instructions, returning home to self-isolate while waiting for test results, or remaining in the emergency department for further assessment.

Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay opened a drive-thru assessment centre on Sunday morning.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is low for Canadians but warn this could change quickly. They caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

