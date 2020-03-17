Menu

Crime

Crown expected to make closing submissions in Kalen Schlatter trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 17, 2020 6:07 am
Updated March 17, 2020 6:08 am
Prosecutors call credibility of man accused of killing Tess Richey into question
WATCH ABOVE: Prosecutors call credibility of man accused of killing Tess Richey into question.C aryn Lieberman reports.

TORONTO – Prosecutors are expected to make their closing arguments today in the trial of a Toronto man accused of strangling a young woman.

The Crown alleges Kalen Schlatter, 23, killed Tess Richey after she refused to have sex with him in the early hours of Nov. 25, 2017.

Schlatter has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

READ MORE: Kalen Schlatter trial to continue amid new coronavirus measures halting upcoming jury trials

Richey, 22, went missing after a night out with a friend and her body was found in an outdoor stairwell in downtown Toronto days later.

Court has seen security footage from that night that shows Richey and Schlatter walking towards the stairwell and Schlatter emerging alone roughly 45 minutes later. Richey is never seen leaving.

Defence lawyers said in their closing arguments Monday that Schlatter was an “easy target” for investigators, since he was the last person seen with Richey.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Toronto crimeTess RicheyKalen SchlatterTess Richey murderKalen Schlatter trialCrews and Tangos
