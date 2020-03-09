Menu

Crime

Kalen Schlatter expected to testify at murder trial of Tess Richey

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 9, 2020 6:07 am
Crown rests case in murder trial of Tess Richey in Toronto
WATCH ABOVE: Crown rests case in murder trial of Tess Richey in Toronto (March 6, 2020)

TORONTO – A Toronto man accused of sexually assaulting and strangling a young woman he had just met is expected to testify at his murder trial today.

Kalen Schlatter has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the killing of Tess Richey, a 22-year-old woman whose body was discovered in a stairwell days after she went missing in November 2017.

Court has seen security footage that showed Schlatter and Richey walking down an alley together the night she disappeared, then Schlatter emerging alone about 45 minutes later.

READ MORE: Former cellmate says Kalen Schlatter confessed to strangling Tess Richey

The trial has also heard Schlatter’s DNA was on Richey’s pants and inside her bra.

Defence lawyers have raised questions about another man seen on security video from the area that night.

Story continues below advertisement

Jurors heard last week from Schlatter’s former cellmate, a longtime criminal who said Schlatter confessed to strangling Richey with a scarf after she refused to have sex with him.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Toronto crimeTess RicheyKalen Schlatterthe villageTess Richey murderKalen Schlatter trialCrews and Tangos
