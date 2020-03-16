Menu

Crime

Closing arguments set to begin in Kalen Schlatter murder trial

By Paola Loriggio The Canadian Press
Posted March 16, 2020 6:50 am
Updated March 16, 2020 6:52 am
Prosecutors call credibility of man accused of killing Tess Richey into question
WATCH (March 10): Prosecutors spent most of the day questioning accused killer Kalen Schlatter. Caryn Lieberman reports.

TORONTO – Closing arguments are set to begin today in the trial of a Toronto man accused of sexually assaulting and strangling a young woman he had just met.

Kalen Schlatter has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Tess Richey, whose body was found in a downtown Toronto stairwell in November 2017.

READ MORE: Kalen Schlatter testifies he did not kill or sexually assault 22-year-old Tess Richey

Schlatter, 23, testified last week that Richey was alive when he left her in an alley following a consensual sexual encounter.

He told the court he met Richey and her friend Ryley Simard after all three left the same club, and Richey led him to a secluded stairwell to “make out” after her friend went home.

READ MORE: Former cellmate says Kalen Schlatter confessed to strangling Tess Richey

He said Richey did not want to have sex because she was on her period, and they parted ways a short time later.

Story continues below advertisement

His lawyers also called as a witness another man they suggested could be responsible for the killing.

