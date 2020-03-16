Civic facilities in Prince Albert, Sask., remain open amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

As Prince Albert is without any confirmed cases of COVID-19 and there is no evidence of community transmission, the city said public facilities remain open.

“Attendance at facilities is very low and we are able to achieve parameters of social distancing,” Prince Albert’s fire chief Kris Olsen said in a press release.

“Given announcements from other municipalities, we will be evaluating the impact of closures on our staff and the public and expect to have more information soon.”

READ MORE: Saskatchewan reports 7th presumptive case of coronavirus

The city said it’s following the lead of Saskatchewan Health Authority in terms of recommendations on public gatherings and direction to staff.

View link »

The majority of third-party events have been cancelled while the cleaning of high-touch surfaces continues, according to city officials.

Story continues below advertisement

The Prince Albert Raiders said they were in full support of the decision made last week by the Western Hockey League and the Canadian Hockey League to pause the 2019-20 regular season until further notice.

City officials said the emergency operations centre was enacted and continues to meet daily to evaluate the impacts of COVID-19 measures on civic services and employees.

READ MORE: Public schools in Saskatchewan closing amid coronavirus concerns

All essential emergency services provided by the Prince Albert Police Service will continue. However, police are reminding people that online reporting services exist on their website.

People can use the website to report frauds, lost property under $5,000, mischief and theft under $5,000. Criminal records checks will be offered online only until further notice.

For general police-related inquiries, use the non-emergent line at 306-953-4222. In an emergency, call 911.

View link »

Police are asking for public co-operation in reporting symptoms of COVID-19 when using emergency services to assist its members in determining an appropriate response.

Confused about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is low for Canadians but warn that this could change quickly. They caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.