Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Coronavirus: Hamilton reduces HSR service amid COVID-19 outreak

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted March 16, 2020 6:15 pm
Starting next Monday, the HSR will be operating on a Saturday schedule from Monday through Saturday, with no change to current service levels on Sundays.
Starting next Monday, the HSR will be operating on a Saturday schedule from Monday through Saturday, with no change to current service levels on Sundays. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

The City of Hamilton will be dialing down HSR service amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

Paul Johnson, general manager of Healthy and Safe Communities, said starting next Monday — and until further notice — the HSR will be operating on a Saturday schedule from Monday through Saturday.

There will be no change to service levels on Sundays and DARTS service is not being altered.

READ MORE: Hamilton opens 2 assessment centres for COVID-19

Johnson says the changes are necessary due to uncertainty about staffing levels.

“This change in service is to ensure that we can provide a predictable and reliable transit service,” said Johnson. “Albeit it will be a slightly less frequent service in our community.”

The revised schedule will be posted by Friday, March 20, and Johnson is urging residents to plan accordingly for Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

The city has also announced that it will be hosting a virtual one-hour town hall on Wednesday at 7 p.m. to answers questions from the public about the outbreak.

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusHamiltonCOVID-19City of HamiltonHSRHamilton Street RailwayDartspaul johnson
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.