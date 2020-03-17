Coronavirus: How to be mindful of your mental health

Send this page to someone via email

Everything surrounding COVID-19 can be overwhelming, stressful and raise levels of anxiety.

According to psychologist Tom Hollenstein, it’s normal to feel that way.

“I think we all have anxiety. I’m not an anxious person and I’m feeling it. Anxiety is really about feeling uncertain about the future. We just don’t know what’s going on. The first thing I would say, it’s normal,” says Hollenstein

According to KFL&A public health, there are a number of things you can do to tackle the uncertain feeling.

One way is to take a break from the news, social media and electronics.

“We’re all in information overload right now and we can’t process so much information quickly and that alone will create anxiety in individuals trying to keep up with this,” says Dr. Kieran Moore, the medical officer of health for KFL&A.

Story continues below advertisement

Other ways to reduce high levels of stress is to get eight hours of sleep and get outside.

“Ensure that you get out and walk or exercise. Walking burns off some of that adrenaline and some of that anxiety and will make you feel better about your health,” says Moore.

It’s advice that many people at Lemoine’s Point agree with.

Shari Corbin has been coming to Lemoine’s Point since she was 13-years-old.

“Fresh air, beautiful scenery, it’s safe, people are happy when they are out here, they talk to each other,” Corbin says.

Marie-Therese O’hagan comes to the conservation area to walk her dog.

“Coming here with a great ability to just walk in nature. Yes, you’re saying hello to the person passing you on the trail, but you’re not up in their face. It’s a very healthy, safe thing to do.”

While health officials are advising people to keep their distance from others, psychologist Tom Hollenstein says it’s important to check in on family and friends.

“Keep connected to people. Let’s call it physical distancing and not social distancing because we really need to connect.”

Story continues below advertisement

He says knowing that other people around the world are going through the same thing can be comforting. “We will get through this together.”

For more information on COVID-19 can be found here.