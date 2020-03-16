Saskatchewan reports 7th presumptive case of coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan is reporting its seventh presumptive case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Officials said Monday the person, who is in their 60s, was recently in Arizona and was tested in Regina.

They added the person is currently in hospital due to unrelated medical issues.

Health officials are following up with people who may have been in close contact with the patient and may be at risk of developing COVID-19.

Officials said those people will be contacted.

View link »

Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, said earlier in the day that there are two confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Cases are confirmed after testing at the National Microbiology Laboratory (NML) in Winnipeg.

Presumptive cases are those that have tested positive at a provincial public health laboratory. For Saskatchewan, that is the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory in Regina.

The province said Monday that 796 tests have been performed to date, with results pending in 16 cases.

READ MORE: Public schools in Saskatchewan closing amid coronavirus concerns

Early Monday, the province announced all public schools in the province will close indefinitely on Friday.

The closures include any daycares that are co-located at schools.

Stricter measures were also put in place at health facilities.

Visits to long-term care homes, hospitals, personal care homes and group homes are restricted to essential visitors, which includes family visiting for compassionate reasons.

Confused about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is low for Canadians but warn this could change quickly. They caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.