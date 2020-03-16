Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

‘Modern Family’ French bulldog ‘Stella’ dies suddenly after filming finale

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted March 16, 2020 12:33 pm
The French bulldog from 'Modern Family' has died.
The French bulldog from 'Modern Family' has died. ABC

Modern Family‘s French bulldog named Stella died a few days after the show wrapped its final episode on Feb. 21.

Stella, whose real name was Beatrice, was introduced in Season 2 when Jay Pritchett, played by Ed O’Neill, got a dog.

Stella was originally played by a different French bulldog named Brigitte until Season 4, when Beatrice was introduced.

READ MORE: ‘Modern Family’ fans surprised by character’s sudden death

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who plays Mitchell Pritchett on the show, confirmed the news of Beatrice’s death on Twitter.

“Rest In Peace sweet Beatrice. We love you so much,” he tweeted, attaching a photo on set with the dog.

Story continues below advertisement

Beatrice’s owners Guin and Steve Solomon said O’Neill was “in love” with the dog in an interview with Bodie on the Road in 2016.

“Ed O’Neill is in love with her! It’s very easy working with him because he brings Beatrice treats like popcorn and always looks out for her.

We’ll be doing scenes in the backyard by the pool and in between takes he’ll say, ‘Would you please get Beatrice an umbrella, she’s in the sun!'” Guin said.

View this post on Instagram

These two are too cute for words! 🥰 #ModernFamily

A post shared by Modern Family (@abcmodernfam) on

READ MORE: Sofia Vergara joins ‘America’s Got Talent’ as latest judge

Story continues below advertisement

After 11 seasons, Modern Family will be coming to an end with a two-part finale airing April 8 on Global.

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara posted a video from the cast’s last day on set in February.

“What a day!! Saying goodbye to our Modern Family,” she captioned the video.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Modern Familymodern family final seasonmodern family 2020modern family detailsmodern family dogmodern family dog deadmodern family dog stellamodern family french bulldogmodern family stellamodern family stella dead
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.