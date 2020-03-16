‘Modern Family’ French bulldog ‘Stella’ dies suddenly after filming finale

Send this page to someone via email

Modern Family‘s French bulldog named Stella died a few days after the show wrapped its final episode on Feb. 21.

Stella, whose real name was Beatrice, was introduced in Season 2 when Jay Pritchett, played by Ed O’Neill, got a dog.

Stella was originally played by a different French bulldog named Brigitte until Season 4, when Beatrice was introduced.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who plays Mitchell Pritchett on the show, confirmed the news of Beatrice’s death on Twitter.

“Rest In Peace sweet Beatrice. We love you so much,” he tweeted, attaching a photo on set with the dog.

Rest In Peace sweet Beatrice. We love you so much 😭

Beatrice’s owners Guin and Steve Solomon said O’Neill was “in love” with the dog in an interview with Bodie on the Road in 2016.

“Ed O’Neill is in love with her! It’s very easy working with him because he brings Beatrice treats like popcorn and always looks out for her.

We’ll be doing scenes in the backyard by the pool and in between takes he’ll say, ‘Would you please get Beatrice an umbrella, she’s in the sun!'” Guin said.

After 11 seasons, Modern Family will be coming to an end with a two-part finale airing April 8 on Global.

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara posted a video from the cast’s last day on set in February.

“What a day!! Saying goodbye to our Modern Family,” she captioned the video.