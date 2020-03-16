Police investigating after 2 injured in Montreal motel stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Two individuals were injured early Monday morning following a stabbing that occurred at a motel on Sherbrooke Street near Jeanne-Mance Street, according to police.

Montreal police say officers received a call at around 2:45 a.m. reporting an altercation between two men in their 30s.

Officers responded to the scene and found two men around 30 years of age with upper-body injuries, according to police.

“There was very little co-operation on the part of both individuals,” said Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron.

The motive of the incident is still unknown.

The men are expected to recover as their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made so far, and an investigation is underway.