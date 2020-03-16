Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating after 2 injured in Montreal motel stabbing

By Brittany Henriques Global News
Posted March 16, 2020 8:30 am
Montreal police responded to a reported altercation at a motel on Sherbrooke Street near Jeanne-Mance Street at 2:45 a.m. on March 16, 2020.
Montreal police responded to a reported altercation at a motel on Sherbrooke Street near Jeanne-Mance Street at 2:45 a.m. on March 16, 2020. Global News

Two individuals were injured early Monday morning following a stabbing that occurred at a motel on Sherbrooke Street near Jeanne-Mance Street, according to police.

Montreal police say officers received a call at around 2:45 a.m. reporting an altercation between two men in their 30s.

READ MORE: 30-year-old dead after being shot in Old Montreal

Officers responded to the scene and found two men around 30 years of age with upper-body injuries, according to police.

“There was very little co-operation on the part of both individuals,” said Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron.

The motive of the incident is still unknown.

The men are expected to recover as their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Story continues below advertisement

No arrests have been made so far, and an investigation is underway.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal PoliceStabbingmontreal stabbingMontreal crimeAltercationSherbrooke StreetRaphaël BergeronJeanne-Mance StreetMontreal motel stabbing
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.