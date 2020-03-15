Coronavirus: Cypress Mountain, SilverStar join Whistler in shutting down ski hills

Send this page to someone via email

Cypress Mountain and SilverStar have joined Whistler Blackcomb in shutting down their ski hill operations due to fears over the novel coronavirus.

Cypress announced Sunday it would close early at 4 p.m. “until further notice.”

“We did not make this decision lightly; however, our top priority is the health and well-being of our employees and guests,” the resort said in a statement on its website.

SilverStar resort in the Okanagan announced late Saturday it would shut down Sunday until March 22.

The move comes hours after Vail Resorts announced it was shuttering all its North American ski hills, including Whistler Blackcomb, until March 22.

