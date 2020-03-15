Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Cypress Mountain, SilverStar join Whistler in shutting down ski hills

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted March 15, 2020 11:30 am
Updated March 15, 2020 11:31 am
Whistler Blackcomb to shut down as Vail Resorts ceases operations due to coronavirus
In an unprecedented move over the global COVID-19 pandemic, the owner of Whistler Blackcomb has announced it is closing all of its North American mountain resorts for at least one week starting Sunday. Our Sophie Lui has reaction from Whistler tonight.

Cypress Mountain and SilverStar have joined Whistler Blackcomb in shutting down their ski hill operations due to fears over the novel coronavirus.

Cypress announced Sunday it would close early at 4 p.m. “until further notice.”

“We did not make this decision lightly; however, our top priority is the health and well-being of our employees and guests,” the resort said in a statement on its website.

READ MORE: Whistler Blackcomb to shut down as Vail Resorts ceases operations due to coronavirus

SilverStar resort in the Okanagan announced late Saturday it would shut down Sunday until March 22.

The move comes hours after Vail Resorts announced it was shuttering all its North American ski hills, including Whistler Blackcomb, until March 22.

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement
Whistler Blackcomb to shut down as Vail Resorts ceases operations due to coronavirus
Whistler Blackcomb to shut down as Vail Resorts ceases operations due to coronavirus
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Canada Coronavirusbc coronavirusCypress MountainSki HillsCypressSilverStarcoronavirus ski hills
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.