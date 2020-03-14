Whistler Blackcomb to shut down as Vail Resorts ceases operations due to coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Fears over the coronavirus have now hit the Whistler Blackcomb ski resort, which will shut down for a week starting Sunday along with all of Vail Resorts’ other North American properties.

The company announced Saturday it will suspend operations at all North American mountain resorts from Sunday through March 22 and will use that time to determine its plans for the rest of the season and whether it’s “advisable or feasible to re-open.”

Lodging and properties will remain open for guests currently at those resorts, but Vail said it will not be taking new reservations for the coming week.

Employees will be paid during the eight-day period, and will not need to resort to using vacation or sick time, CEO Rob Katz said in a statement.

“Their commitment to our company and guests during this uncertain time has been unwavering and I am personally grateful beyond words,” he said.

“This was not an easy decision to make, as we deeply considered the impact it will have on our guests, employees, and the people and businesses in our communities.”

On Friday, B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry urged families to spend time together outside and venture to outdoor activities within the province, specifically mentioning Whistler.

The resort itself had promised it would remain open as late as Saturday morning while advising visitors that social distancing and enhanced health measures were being encouraged and enforced.

COVID-19 Update: While our resort remains open as scheduled, we are taking actions to encourage social distancing, including reducing our on-mountain dining operations to avoid crowding. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time: https://t.co/Egek3K9Edz pic.twitter.com/yxNra26vim — Whistler Blackcomb (@WhistlerBlckcmb) March 14, 2020

Katz said he understood the confusion created by the change in messaging, adding the late notice was due to efforts to minimize “additional issues from operating in further uncertainty.”

“Please know that this has been a fast-moving, constantly developing situation with new information from our communities coming to us by the day, if not by the hour, and we are trying to react as quickly as we can,” he said.

In addition to Whistler Blackcomb, Vail operates 33 resorts in the U.S., with multiple properties in Colorado, Utah, California, Pennsylvania and Washington state.

Vail said it will also be closing its corporate offices and is asking all staff apart from essential personnel to work from home.

The announcement does not impact the three resorts Vail operates in Australia, despite multiple COVID-19 cases being reported there.

No other ski resorts in B.C. have announced closures, with mountains from the Lower Mainland to the Interior saying Saturday they remain open for business.

However, several of those resorts — including Cypress Mountain and Grouse Mountain — have instituted strict health, safety and social distancing measures in accordance with provincial guidelines.

More details for Whistler Blackcomb visitors and pass holders on refunds, cancellations and re-bookings can be found here.