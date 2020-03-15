Coronavirus: Manitoba cases up to 7, says province’s top doc

Send this page to someone via email

The province says the number of cases for presumptive and confirmed COVID-19 is now at seven.

Three more presumptive cases were identified Sunday, including one person in the Interlake.

Three more presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba have been confirmed, health officials just announced. #COVIDCanada — Erik Pindera (@erik_pindera) March 15, 2020

“Case five is a man in his 70s. Case six is a woman in her 70s and at this time, it appears this woman was exposed to the virus through recent travel. Case seven is a woman in her 50s. Patient contact and public health investigations are ongoing,” said the province in their latest bulletin.

“We know that in times like this, fear is also contagious,” said Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief provincial health officer Sunday. But he said he discouraged panic buying or hoarding of supplies.

Dr. Roussin says he is asking all businesses to not require sick notes when employees are off sick. Says the system is too busy to deal with signing notes right now. — Elisha Dacey (@elishadacey) March 15, 2020

The latest bulletin from the province:

The province will also open another access centre in Thompson Monday.

Healthlinks has received more than 1,000 calls.

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk for Canadians is low.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

