Health

Coronavirus: YMCA of Southwestern Ontario cancels March Break camps

By Andrew Graham Global News
Posted March 15, 2020 11:43 am
Coronavirus outbreak: How to talk to your kids about the virus
As COVID-19 continues to impact the day-to-day lives of people around the globe, with numerous schools closed across the U.S. and Canada, parents are having to answer questions from their children about the virus. Experts say it's about sticking to the facts and managing fears by remaining cautious, but not afraid.

The YMCA of Southwestern Ontario has cancelled all March Break camps across the region due to concerns over the novel coronavirus.

In an update issued Saturday night, the YMCA added that “refunds or credits for camp fees will be available.”

READ MORE: Canadians abroad urged to return home while ‘commercial options still available’

“We do not take lightly that this decision will cause unintended challenges and concerns for families,” said the YMCA.

“Please know that we are doing everything we can within our resources and abilities to treat this situation with the utmost thoughtfulness and care for all involved.”

Previously, the YMCA was set to continue with March Break camps while enacting additional screening measures for campers and parents.

The latest move sees all March Break camps cancelled across southwestern Ontario.

Story continues below advertisement

The YMCA said additional updates will be posted to its website as well as relevant social media channels.

How to properly practise self-isolation
How to properly practise self-isolation

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is very low for Canadians.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

