COVID-19 cases in Quebec climb to 39 as premier asks establishments to close

The Quebec government is asking non-essential businesses to close their doors as cases of novel coronavirus continue to rise in the province.

As of Sunday, there have been 39 confirmed cases including one child. 1,186 people are under investigation and awaiting their test results while 1,890 tests have come back negative.

At a press conference on Sunday, Premier François Legault asked that establishments including bars, cinemas, gyms, ski hills and more, close indefinitely.

Legault also asked that restaurants in the province limit their capacity to 50 per cent and seat parties far apart.

“I understand that I am asking a lot from Quebecers, but this is the best way to limit the spread [of the virus],” the premier said.

The government is also asking companies to allow employees to work remotely and that all seniors over 70 stay home.

Quebec’s Education Minister Jean-François Roberge also announced on Sunday that due to school and daycare closures, “essential care service workers” can drop off their children at special emergency child care centres.

Starting Monday, 400 sites will be open and located near health services across the province.

The government clarified that “essential care service workers” includes healthcare employees, police officers and firefighters.

The child care centres will welcome children aged 4 to 13. The government asks that concerned parents register their children and get more information here, but added that the centres will accept last minute drop-offs without registration.

The Sainte-Justine Hospital received the first child case of coronavirus in the province Saturday, spokesperson Florence Meney confirmed.

The minor is said to have returned with family from Europe and was at home in isolation.

Legault held a series of meetings on Sunday with stakeholders in the health sector: doctors, nurses, union spokespeople and more to ensure their needs are being met.

The latest developments have forced Quebec City to follow Montreal in closing most of its public facilities.

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend social distancing, frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

— With files from The Canadian Press