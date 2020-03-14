Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Coronavirus: Kelowna Farmer and Crafter’s market cancelled

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 14, 2020 7:18 pm
On Saturday, the seasonal Kelowna Farmer and Crafter’s Market was cancelled by the City of Kelowna.
On Saturday, the seasonal Kelowna Farmer and Crafter’s Market was cancelled by the City of Kelowna. Global News

Add another event to the growing list that coronavirus has shut down in the Okanagan.

On Saturday, the seasonal Kelowna Farmer and Crafter’s Market was cancelled by the City of Kelowna.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Cancelled or suspended events in the Okanagan due to COVID-19 concerns

“We had to postpone today’s market,” said David Price, Kelowna Farmer and Crafter’s Society’s president.

Listen on Spotify Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Google Podcasts Visit Curious Cast Subscribe with RSS

 

“I believe it was in direct line with … gatherings of more than 250 people and the city was concerned we were going to cross that threshold.”

READ MORE: 9 new coronavirus cases announced in B.C., majority at North Vancouver care home

Despite the cancellation, three vendors still showed up to sell their goods in the parking lot.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s important for people to have good for to keep their immune system up,” said Lisa Dueck, a Sterling Springs Chicken vendor.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: B.C. announces second presumptive case in Interior Health region

Claudio Berazzo, an Italian sausage vendor told Global News on Saturday, “I came down here because I have customers coming to pick up their orders.”

At this point, organizers say next week’s farmers market is up in the air and they’re waiting on more information from the city on what to do next.

Coronavirus outbreak: A look at how Canada’s provinces are handling COVID-19 as new cases reported nationwide
Coronavirus outbreak: A look at how Canada’s provinces are handling COVID-19 as new cases reported nationwide
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaOkanaganCoronavirusCOVID-19central okanagancoronavirus newsbc coronavirusb.c. coronavirusKelowna Farmer and Crafter's SocietyKelowna Farmer and Crafter’s Market
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.