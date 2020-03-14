Coronavirus: Kelowna Farmer and Crafter’s market cancelled

Send this page to someone via email

Add another event to the growing list that coronavirus has shut down in the Okanagan.

On Saturday, the seasonal Kelowna Farmer and Crafter’s Market was cancelled by the City of Kelowna.

“We had to postpone today’s market,” said David Price, Kelowna Farmer and Crafter’s Society’s president.

“I believe it was in direct line with … gatherings of more than 250 people and the city was concerned we were going to cross that threshold.”

Despite the cancellation, three vendors still showed up to sell their goods in the parking lot.

“It’s important for people to have good for to keep their immune system up,” said Lisa Dueck, a Sterling Springs Chicken vendor.

Claudio Berazzo, an Italian sausage vendor told Global News on Saturday, “I came down here because I have customers coming to pick up their orders.”

At this point, organizers say next week’s farmers market is up in the air and they’re waiting on more information from the city on what to do next.

