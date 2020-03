On Saturday, B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that the province is adapting their COVID-19 testing strategy to respond to the current outbreak, which will include focusing on individuals in cluster outbreaks, health care workers, long term care homes, and people in hospital or with severe illness. She stated that individuals with mild symptoms and returning travellers who are self-isolating do not need to be tested unless they become ill enough to require health care.