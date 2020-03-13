Coronavirus: Cancelled or suspended events in the Okanagan due to COVID-19 concerns

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s landscape concerning the novel coronavirus pandemic is changing rapidly.

Here are some of the events in the Okanagan that have been cancelled because of virus concerns.

Seismic Spring Festival at SilverStar Mountain Resort, March 13-22

Winterland wine, cider and spirits tasting at SilverStar Mountain Resort, April 4

“The majority of our operations and services are currently available and we plan to maintain operations through the spring,” SilverStar said on its website. “So that we may do so, we are taking a number of actions to limit potential risks.”

Spring closet cleanout, Kelowna, March 14

The event was scheduled to take place on Saturday at the Laurel Packinghouse in Kelowna, but was cancelled on Friday. A new date will be announced in the near future.

The Great Closet Cleanout runs every spring and fall and help’s ladies update their wardrobes, while supporting local charities.

Chamber Music Kelowna concert, March 14

Chamber Music Kelowna said that on Wednesday, it had to change its program, as two artists had to withdraw due to new travel bans. Replacements were found Thursday morning, but then came news later in the day of B.C. banning events larger than 250 people.

The concert, according to organizers, had 293 ticket holders.

Okanagan Basin Water Board’s film screening, panel discussion during Canada Water Week, March 19

The event, held in conjunction with UBC Okanagan’s Institute for Biodiversity, Resilience, and Ecosystem Services, was set to screen the new movie Brave Blue World, then hold a panel discussion. The OBWB says those who have purchased tickets will be reimbursed.

Kelowna Rockets’ team awards ceremony, March 22

The team says if you purchased tickets, contact the office or email them for a refund.

Westcorp’s naming of waterfront hotel in Kelowna, March 25

In a press release issued Friday, Westcorp said “in light of ongoing and evolving concerns surrounding the COVID-19 virus along with the recommendation from B.C.’s provincial health officer, Westcorp will be postponing a proposed downtown Kelowna waterfront hotel brand and name announcement event originally scheduled for March 25th until a later date.”

2020 B.C. Interior Sportsman Show, Kelowna, April 3-5

“It is unfortunate, as the show was shaping up to be our best show to date,” organizers said in a press release, adding the event will be back in April 20201.

Okanagan Fest of Ale, Penticton, April 17-18

Organizers said on Friday the annual gathering was cancelled due to all events scheduled at the South Okanagan Events Centre being indefinitely postponed.

“At this time the board of directors of the Okanagan Fest of Ale are considering all options and will be making an announcement on Monday, March 16, 2020 as to the status of this year’s event.”

Cirque Du Soleil Axel in Kelowna, June 11-14

“All ticket buyers for AXEL in all cities will be refunded and will be notified on how and when their refunds will be processed by their respective third-party ticketing company,” Cirque du Soleil said in a press release.

“Ticket buyers who bought their tickets through Ticketmaster will be issued an automatic refund on the credit card used to purchase their tickets. No further action is required.”

Other events that have been cancelled or postponed:

Canadian School Sports Hockey League Championships, Penticton, March 5-15

NONA Child Development Centre talent show fundraiser, Vernon, March 13. New date to be announced.

Chamber of Commerce Community Expo, Vernon, March 14

88th annual Vernon Fish and Game Club banquet, March 14

B.C. Aboriginal Diabetes Conference, Penticton, March 16-19

Okanagan Valley Throwdown Series, weightlifting event, Penticton, March 20-22

Kelowna Fan Experience, March 20-22. Rescheduled to July 10-12.

Seedy Saturday, Vernon, March 21

An Evening with Dr. Jane Goodall, Vernon, March 24. Rescheduled to Sept. 28

Gord Bamford Rednek Music Fest, Penticton, March 27

Vernon Spring Home Show, March 28-29

National nordic ski championships, Soverign Lake Nordic Centre, March 25-April 2

Greater Vernon Minor Hockey Banquet, April 4

Vernon Kokanee Invitational Meet, April 4-5

Vernon Shoparama, April 6-7

Alice Cooper concert, Penticton, April 19

All B.C. Hockey sanctioned tournaments

All events at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

All events at the Kelowna Community Theatre

“We agree with the health experts’ direction to exercise an abundance of caution in dealing with this virus, so that we can limit or slow down its spread in our community,” Kelowna mayor Colin Basran said in a press release on Friday.

“Health authorities and other levels of government are evaluating what next steps are needed every day, and the City will follow their lead.”

The City of Kelowna noted that unless directed otherwise by health officials, public facilities will remain open. Visitors to public buildings and events are asked to practise proper hygienic behaviour, such as coughing into their sleeve and regularly washing hands. Anyone experiencing illness is asked to stay home.

“We must be vigilant, but we also have to remember that our risk remains low. There is no reason to panic,” said Basran.