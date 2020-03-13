‘The Bachelor’s’ Peter Weber, Madison Prewett split 2 days after finale

The Bachelor’s After the Final Rose aired on Tuesday night and Bachelor Nation saw Peter Weber end his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss and declare his love for Madison Prewett.

“The way I feel for [Prewett], that’s never changed, and I’ve never lost that. Whatever that means, whatever this turns into, do we have a million and one obstacles? Yeah. Is it all uphill? Probably,” Weber told host Chris Harrison.

Just days after the finale, Prewett and Weber have announced they’ve decided to part ways.

The 28-year-old pilot shared a photo of himself standing alone and thanked all the women he got to know on his season of The Bachelor.

“Thank you for coming on this journey with me. I learned so many lessons from all of you that I will carry with me,” he wrote.

“Madi, thank you for your patience and unconditional love,” Weber added. “You’re the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in, and loves whole heartedly. That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward.”

“Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further,” Weber announced.

“Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be OK with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure.”

In her own post, Prewett posted a photo of herself and Weber from Tuesday night’s After the Final Rose.

She said she was “thankful for this amazing journey” and that she’d “grown so much.”

“I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace,” she wrote.

“As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things,” Prewett added.

“I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did,” she said.

During the finale, Weber’s parents were very vocal about their feelings toward Prewett.

When Harrison asked Weber’s mother Barbara to weigh in, she said her relationship with Prewett “started on a rocky road because she had us wait three hours — she didn’t want to meet us.”

“We had just come across the world and were exhausted,” Barbara continued. “When she did come in, we didn’t get an apology, and when I asked her if she was madly in love with my son, she said no and would not accept a proposal in four days. So how do you expect a mother who loves her son with all of her heart to take that? You didn’t see that. As a mother, that wasn’t what we were expecting. And therefore, when I said I wanted Hannah Ann so badly, we just clicked right away. Unfortunately, we did not have a connection with Madison.”

“I came into this journey and I said I was going to be unashamed of who I am and undeniably myself, and that is something I’ve done throughout this entire journey,” Prewett said in response to Barbara. “I know that I have love and respect for Peter and, therefore, I have love and respect for Peter’s family. I will never say a negative word about anyone or anything.”

When Weber’s father was asked about his take on his son getting back together with Prewett, Barbara leaned in and said something to him in Spanish.

According to People, Barbara said: “Di algo mal también, ayúdame,” which translates to “say something bad, too, help me” in English.

Lmaooooooo 1/5 of the country speaks Spanish and Barb thought she could say this #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/GEKLlQ6Rlw — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) March 11, 2020

Peter Sr. came to his wife’s defence and said: “He’s going to have to fail to succeed. That’s it. Chris, all his friends, all his family, everyone that knows him knows that it’s not going to work, so we’ve been trying to help him.”

Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, May 18.

